Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Steven Nordhaus meets 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard Senior Leadership

Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Steven Nordhaus, left, takes photo with Mississippi National Guard senior leadership U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Jackson, right, commander, 112th Military Police Battalion, Comm. Sgt. Maj. Larry Primeaux, middle right and Sgt. 1st Class Steven L. Jackson, middle left, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)