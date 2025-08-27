Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, receives a Coin from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Jackson [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, receives a Coin from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Jackson

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, left, chief, National Guard is handed a coin by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Jackson, right, commander, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 10:02
    Photo ID: 9287732
    VIRIN: 250831-Z-GQ603-3529
    Resolution: 5325x4015
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, receives a Coin from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Jackson [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Steven Nordhaus meets 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard Senior Leadership
    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, receives a Coin from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Jackson
    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, III, commanding general, DC National Guard, meets with 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard Senior Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    NationalGuard
    DistrictofColumbia
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download