U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

A U.S. Soldier with B Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, creates a smoke-filled intersection during Military Operations on Urban Terrain training in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The event was part of Ulchi Freedom Shield, a combined exercise with the Republic of Korea Army.