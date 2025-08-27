U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

A U.S. Soldier with B Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, creates a smoke-filled intersection during Military Operations on Urban Terrain training in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The event was part of Ulchi Freedom Shield, a combined exercise with the Republic of Korea Army.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 07:32
|Photo ID:
|9287715
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-GF403-8037
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|645.71 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
