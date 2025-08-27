U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

A U.S. Soldier with B Co., 4-9 Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, moves through a training site in full protective gear during counter-weapons of mass destruction training with Republic of Korea Army soldiers assigned to the 17th Infantry Division as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield, Aug. 27, 2025, in the Republic of Korea.
