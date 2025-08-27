Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Soldier with B Co., 4-9 Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, moves through a training site in full protective gear during counter-weapons of mass destruction training with Republic of Korea Army soldiers assigned to the 17th Infantry Division as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield, Aug. 27, 2025, in the Republic of Korea.

    This work, U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS

