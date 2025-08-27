U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

U.S. and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers rush into a building under the cover of smoke during MOUT training in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The exercise was designed to enhance combined maneuver and interoperability during Ulchi Freedom Shield.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 07:32
|Photo ID:
|9287713
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-GF403-4806
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|569.77 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
