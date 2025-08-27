Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers rush into a building under the cover of smoke during MOUT training in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The exercise was designed to enhance combined maneuver and interoperability during Ulchi Freedom Shield.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 07:32
    Photo ID: 9287713
    VIRIN: 250827-A-GF403-4806
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 569.77 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download