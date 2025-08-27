Sailors conduct a crew-served weapons live-fire exercise on the USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Taniyah Lester, from Tampa Bay, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), loads a M2HB machine gun during a crew-served weapons live-fire exercise in the Pacific Sea, Aug. 30. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)