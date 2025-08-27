USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Shoot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Justin Kingsley, from Schertz, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fires an M240B machine gun during a crew-served weapons live-fire exercise, Aug. 30. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)