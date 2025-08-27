Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Shoot [Image 5 of 8]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Taniyah Lester, from Tampa Bay, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fires a M2HB machine gun during a crew-served weapons live-fire exercise, Aug. 30. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

