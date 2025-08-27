Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Presentation of Colors

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Elizabeth Marino, a vocalist with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, popular music group, performs the national anthem during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug., 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|08.31.2025
|08.31.2025 19:45
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
