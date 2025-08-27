Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Presentation of Colors [Image 5 of 6]

    Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Presentation of Colors

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with the Official Color Guard of the Marine Corps present the colors during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug., 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 19:45
    Photo ID: 9287372
    VIRIN: 250831-M-BL153-1027
    Resolution: 4844x7266
    Size: 19.21 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Presentation of Colors [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

