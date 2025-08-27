Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Presentation of Colors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Official Color Guard of the Marine Corps present the colors during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug., 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)