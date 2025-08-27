Partner nations conduct Jungle field training exercise with simulated combat during Super Garuda Shield25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Nathaniel Wollenburg, an infantryman assigned to 1st platoon, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, holds security at the Jungle Field Training Exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)