Partner nations conduct Jungle field training exercise with simulated combat during Super Garuda Shield25

An Australian soldier from the 1st Combat Engineer Regiment assumes a prone firing position at the Jungle Field Training Exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)