    Partner nations conduct Jungle field training exercise with simulated combat during Super Garuda Shield25 [Image 10 of 10]

    Partner nations conduct Jungle field training exercise with simulated combat during Super Garuda Shield25

    INDONESIA

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    An Australian soldier assigned to the 1st Combat Engineer Regiment pulls security at the Jungle Field Training Exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield
    Indonesia
    Partnership
    SuperGarudaShield25

