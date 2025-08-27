Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Burkett II, National Guard Bureau, speaks with MS Guard Soldiers [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Burkett II, National Guard Bureau, speaks with MS Guard Soldiers

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Burkett II, right, director of operations, National Guard Bureau, speaks with Soldiers assigned to the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C., Aug. 28, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 21:47
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
