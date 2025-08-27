Senior Executive Service, Head of Contracting Activity meets with Senior Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Wade, acquisitions officer, National Guard Bureau, Col. Robert Goodin, District of Columbia National Guard, Senior Executive Service, Head of Contracting Activity, Monica Williams, Col. James Robinson, DCNG, meet at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C., Aug. 28, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)