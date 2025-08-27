Senior Executive Service leaders meet with National Guard Senior Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Executive Service, Senior Contracting Official, Jamaal Valentine, center, and Head of Contracting Activity, Monica Williams, center right, meet with senior leadership at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C., Aug. 28, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)