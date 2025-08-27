SV25 Distinguished visitors’ day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Peruvian Soldiers pose for a photo with distinguished guests during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 28, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnerships as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces. Argentina and Peru are also participating—strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Sanon)