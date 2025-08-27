Peruvian Coronel Jose Diaz Corrales, director of the Peruvian army mountain school and Coronel David Serrudo Sanchez, the embassy defense attaché in Chile, speaks to Peruvian soldiers during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 28, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnerships as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces. Argentina and Peru are also participating—strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Sanon)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9286519
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-WA528-2466
|Resolution:
|6531x4354
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SV25 Distinguished visitors’ day [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Jean Sanon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.