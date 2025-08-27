Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SV25 Distinguished visitors’ day [Image 18 of 33]

    SV25 Distinguished visitors’ day

    ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CHILE

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jean Sanon 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South Commander, Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, inspects the living quarters of U.S. Soldiers during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 28, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnerships as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces. Argentina and Peru are also participating—strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Sanon)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 17:07
    Photo ID: 9286517
    VIRIN: 250828-A-WA528-2590
    Resolution: 6294x4196
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CL
    This work, SV25 Distinguished visitors’ day [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Jean Sanon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Distinguished visitors
    SV25
    Southern Vanguard 25
    Tactical Brief

