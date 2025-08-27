SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, alongside Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, the Eastern Recruiting Region Commanding General, participate in a Wreath Laying Ceremony as part of Marine Week Atlanta, Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 30, 2025. Ruiz and Williamson laid the wreath in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Global War on Terrorism. Ruiz was also able to participate in a reenlistment ceremony following the wreath laying. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)