Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, alongside Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, the Eastern Recruiting Region Commanding General, participate in a Wreath Laying Ceremony as part of Marine Week Atlanta, Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 30, 2025. Ruiz and Williamson laid the wreath in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Global War on Terrorism. Ruiz was also able to participate in a reenlistment ceremony following the wreath laying. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 14:25
    Photo ID: 9286460
    VIRIN: 250830-M-RB959-1087
    Resolution: 6294x4196
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta [Image 11 of 11], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta
    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta
    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta
    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta
    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta
    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta
    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta
    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta
    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta
    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta
    SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SMMC
    Marines
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Marine Corps
    USMC
    Atlanta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download