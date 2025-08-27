U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, alongside Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, the Eastern Recruiting Region Commanding General, participate in a Wreath Laying Ceremony as part of Marine Week Atlanta, Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 30, 2025. Ruiz and Williamson laid the wreath in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Global War on Terrorism. Ruiz was also able to participate in a reenlistment ceremony following the wreath laying. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9286461
|VIRIN:
|250830-M-RB959-1270
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
This work, SMMC Ruiz participates in Marine Week Atlanta [Image 11 of 11], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.