    Task Force Shikra Preflight Preparations [Image 14 of 15]

    Task Force Shikra Preflight Preparations

    KUWAIT

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Stepien 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Crewmembers assigned to the 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare their aircraft for initial start up on 28 Aug. 2025 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Aircrew members are responsible for conducting multiple physical and visual inspections to ensure the safe operation of their aircraft. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Stepien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 07:55
    Photo ID: 9286312
    VIRIN: 250828-A-AL107-5584
    Resolution: 4886x3257
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Shikra Preflight Preparations [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Brad Stepien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-60M
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB)
    5-101st Aviation Regiment
    Task Force Shikra
    Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES)
    blackhawk

