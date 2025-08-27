Task Force Shikra Preflight Preparations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crewmembers assigned to the 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare their aircraft for initial start up on 28 Aug. 2025 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Aircrew members are responsible for conducting multiple physical and visual inspections to ensure the safe operation of their aircraft. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Stepien)