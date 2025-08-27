Crewmembers assigned to the 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare their aircraft for initial start up on 28 Aug. 2025 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Aircrew members are responsible for conducting multiple physical and visual inspections to ensure the safe operation of their aircraft. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Stepien)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 07:55
|Photo ID:
|9286312
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-AL107-5584
|Resolution:
|4886x3257
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Task Force Shikra Preflight Preparations [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Brad Stepien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.