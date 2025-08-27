FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES) training with a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 28, 2025. Cadre from The Sabalauski Air Assault School led the training in partnership with aviators from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. The exercise allowed Soldiers and Aircrews to practice the precise maneuvers and actions that enable this insertion technique to be employed in austere, combat environments. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Brad Stepien)