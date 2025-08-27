Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra [Image 5 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra

    KUWAIT

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Stepien 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES) training with a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 28, 2025. Cadre from The Sabalauski Air Assault School led the training in partnership with aviators from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. The exercise allowed Soldiers and Aircrews to practice the precise maneuvers and actions that enable this insertion technique to be employed in austere, combat environments. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Brad Stepien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 07:56
    Photo ID: 9286303
    VIRIN: 250828-A-AL107-3243
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Brad Stepien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra
    Task Force Shikra Preflight Preparations
    FRIES Training with Task Force Shikra

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-60M
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB)
    5-101st Aviation Regiment
    Task Force Shikra
    Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES)
    blackhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download