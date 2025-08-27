NADI, FIJI (June 9th, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Manuel Hartman, saxophone instrumentalist, performs for an audience of students in Nadi, Fiji, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025 with the U.S. Pacific Band’s “Big Wave” Brass Band. (U.S. Embassy Suva photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9286198
|VIRIN:
|250609-N-XE085-1076
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|FJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MU3 Manuel Hartman performs for students [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.