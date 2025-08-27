MU3 Manuel Hartman performs for students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NADI, FIJI (June 9th, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Manuel Hartman, saxophone instrumentalist, performs for an audience of students in Nadi, Fiji, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025 with the U.S. Pacific Band’s “Big Wave” Brass Band. (U.S. Embassy Suva photo)