KAHUKU, HI (May 6th, 2025) - Musician 1st Class Mark Lame, bass instrumentalist, performs in a masterclass for students at Kahuku High and Intermediate School with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s “Big Wave” Brass Band. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9286200
|VIRIN:
|250506-N-XE085-1018
|Resolution:
|3300x2200
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|KAHUKU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MU1 Mark Lame Performs for Students [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.