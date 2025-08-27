MU1 Mark Lame Performs for Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KAHUKU, HI (May 6th, 2025) - Musician 1st Class Mark Lame, bass instrumentalist, performs in a masterclass for students at Kahuku High and Intermediate School with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s “Big Wave” Brass Band. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)