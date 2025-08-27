Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MU1 Mark Lame Performs for Students [Image 3 of 3]

    MU1 Mark Lame Performs for Students

    KAHUKU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    KAHUKU, HI (May 6th, 2025) - Musician 1st Class Mark Lame, bass instrumentalist, performs in a masterclass for students at Kahuku High and Intermediate School with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s “Big Wave” Brass Band. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 22:49
    Photo ID: 9286200
    VIRIN: 250506-N-XE085-1018
    Resolution: 3300x2200
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: KAHUKU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    brass band
    pacific fleet band
    navy music
    navy 250
    outreach

