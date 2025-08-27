HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 9, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera, horn instrumentalist, performs for guests and visitors of the Hale Koa Hotel during a monthly concert series performance in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9286199
|VIRIN:
|250609-N-XE085-1069
|Resolution:
|4212x2808
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MU2 Kadin Delabarrera performs at the Hale Koa Hotel [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.