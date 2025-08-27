MU2 Kadin Delabarrera performs at the Hale Koa Hotel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 9, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera, horn instrumentalist, performs for guests and visitors of the Hale Koa Hotel during a monthly concert series performance in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)