Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MU2 Kadin Delabarrera performs at the Hale Koa Hotel [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MU2 Kadin Delabarrera performs at the Hale Koa Hotel

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 9, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera, horn instrumentalist, performs for guests and visitors of the Hale Koa Hotel during a monthly concert series performance in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 22:49
    Photo ID: 9286199
    VIRIN: 250609-N-XE085-1069
    Resolution: 4212x2808
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MU2 Kadin Delabarrera performs at the Hale Koa Hotel [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MU3 Manuel Hartman performs for students
    MU2 Kadin Delabarrera performs at the Hale Koa Hotel
    MU1 Mark Lame Performs for Students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quintet
    French horn
    pacific fleet band
    navy music
    navy 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download