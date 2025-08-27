Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRFTA’s DPTMS Supports Warfighter Readiness in the Bay Area [Image 1 of 2]

    PRFTA’s DPTMS Supports Warfighter Readiness in the Bay Area

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Capt. Alixandre Vandeberg and Sgt. 1st Class Candace Armstead lead Soldiers of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 368th Military Intelligence Battalion on an early morning ruck march on Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) to exercise Skill Level 1 Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, August 17, 2025. PRFTA’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) continues to lead the charge in preparing America’s warfighters for the demands of modern conflict, delivering integrated, high-impact training solutions and logistical support to Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers from 180 units across Northern California. (Photo by 2nd Lt. Bryan Haupt)

    PRFTA’s DPTMS Supports Warfighter Readiness in the Bay Area

    PRFTA
    PRFTA;IMCOM;FHL;#PRFTA;#IMCOM;#FHL
    368thMI HHD
    PRFTA;IMCOM

