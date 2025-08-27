Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PRFTA’s DPTMS Supports Warfighter Readiness in the Bay Area [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PRFTA’s DPTMS Supports Warfighter Readiness in the Bay Area

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Capt. Alixandre Vandeberg of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 368th Military Intelligence Battalion provides commander’s intent and rehearsal of concept before training, in Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, August 17, 2025. PRFTA’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) continues to lead the charge in preparing America’s warfighters for the demands of modern conflict, delivering integrated, high-impact training solutions and logistical support to Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers from 180 units across Northern California. (2nd Lt. Bryan Haupt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 18:18
    Photo ID: 9286020
    VIRIN: 250816-A-SV101-7885
    Resolution: 5712x3213
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRFTA’s DPTMS Supports Warfighter Readiness in the Bay Area [Image 2 of 2], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PRFTA’s DPTMS Supports Warfighter Readiness in the Bay Area
    PRFTA’s DPTMS Supports Warfighter Readiness in the Bay Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PRFTA’s DPTMS Supports Warfighter Readiness in the Bay Area

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download