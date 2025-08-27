Capt. Alixandre Vandeberg of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 368th Military Intelligence Battalion provides commander’s intent and rehearsal of concept before training, in Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, August 17, 2025. PRFTA’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) continues to lead the charge in preparing America’s warfighters for the demands of modern conflict, delivering integrated, high-impact training solutions and logistical support to Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers from 180 units across Northern California. (2nd Lt. Bryan Haupt)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9286020
|VIRIN:
|250816-A-SV101-7885
|Resolution:
|5712x3213
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
PRFTA’s DPTMS Supports Warfighter Readiness in the Bay Area
