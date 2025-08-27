PRFTA’s DPTMS Supports Warfighter Readiness in the Bay Area

Photo By Jim O'Donnell | Capt. Alixandre Vandeberg of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 368th Military...... read more read more Photo By Jim O'Donnell | Capt. Alixandre Vandeberg of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 368th Military Intelligence Battalion provides commander’s intent and rehearsal of concept before training, in Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, August 17, 2025. PRFTA’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) continues to lead the charge in preparing America’s warfighters for the demands of modern conflict, delivering integrated, high-impact training solutions and logistical support to Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers from 180 units across Northern California. (2nd Lt. Bryan Haupt) see less | View Image Page

DUBLIN, Calif. — The Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) continues to lead the charge in preparing America’s warfighters for the demands of modern conflict, delivering integrated, high-impact training solutions and logistical support to Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers from 180 units across Northern California.

“DPTMS is the backbone of our operational readiness,” said Jerry Silva, PRFTA Deputy to the Garrison Commander. “Their work ensures that every Soldier who trains here at Camp Parks is prepared to deploy, fight, and win. From planning exercises to coordinating mobilizations, they are the quiet professionals behind the scenes who make the mission happen.”

A key component of DPTMS’s mission is the Training Support Center, which provides access to advanced training aids, devices, simulators, and simulations (TADSS). TSC also manages digital range systems and oversees the scheduling and maintenance of PRFTA’s extensive training infrastructure.

“Training at PRFTA is not just about checking boxes—it’s about building lethal, agile, and adaptive forces,” Silva added. “TSC ensures our Soldiers have the tools and technology they need to train effectively and efficiently.”

“The vehicle simulators available to us at Parks’ TSC were invaluable,” said Master. Sgt. Jose A. Rivera Jr., Battalion Operations Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of the 1397th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion (DDSB) of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command based at the Military Ocean Terminal Concord (MOTCO).

“The 1397th DDSB is responsible for helping customer units move their equipment from start to finish. This includes aiding in creating control documents, shipping labels, hazardous material paperwork, load plans, managing trucks for pickups, and using tracking numbers (like UPS). We also augment Active Duty Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) transportation management units at strategic ports during times of distress,” said Rivera.

“During our Battle Assembly in March, we trained using the simulators at Camp Parks [PRFTA] through the TSC [Training Support Center]. It provided us with an opportunity to better familiarize ourselves with and train our Cargo Handling Specialists on the use of military equipment such as ATLAS forklifts, 20-foot container forklifts, and 2.5-ton military vehicles in a safe, controlled environment. 1397th DDSB requires its Soldiers operate these types of vehicles in environments that have very little room for error in ports around the world,” said Rivera.

Rivera also added, “Camp Parks’ vehicle simulators are very immersive and help us train for port operations that we could not practically and cost-effectively do anywhere else.”

DPTMS also plays a critical role in billeting support for visiting units. The directorate coordinates barracks space allocation based on unit requests and availability, ensuring Soldiers have safe and adequate accommodations during their training cycles.

“Our job is to make sure the warfighter has everything they need—before they even know they need it,” said Silver Archer, Chief of DPTMS at PRFTA. “That includes not just training support, but also billeting, logistics, and emergency coordination. We’re here to make their mission seamless.”

Archer also emphasized the importance of adaptability and collaboration:

“We work closely with tenant units and local partners to deliver training that’s relevant to today’s threats. Whether it’s mobilization planning or range operations, our team is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the Total Army.”

"We are very fortunate to have a place like Camp Parks to train," said Capt. Tyler Rousselle, Commander Charlie Company of 368th Military Intelligence Battalion, who recently completed training at the garrison August 18th, 2025. "The facilities here at Parks and the support provided by the DPTMS team were crucial," said Rousselle. "Our soldiers come from all over the United States and the DPTMS here consistently provides important support services that we need to focus on our mission."

In addition to training and billeting, DPTMS oversees antiterrorism and safety programs.

Silva concluded, “PRFTA is a team of teams, and DPTMS is the glue that binds us together. Their dedication to excellence ensures that we remain ready, resilient, and relevant—today and into the future.”

PRFTA is a United States Army Reserve garrison located in Dublin, California, and is home to more than 30 units and organizations. It is committed to supporting the local community and providing a range of services and programs for military families. PRFTA is a sub-installation of Fort Hunter Liggett, located 156 miles south in Monterey County, Calif.