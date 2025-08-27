Recruit Training Command Aug. 28, 2025 Pass-In-Review

250828-N-MK109-1187 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 28, 2025) Members of the recruit drill team perform during the pass-in-review ceremony onboard U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Aug. 28, 2025. Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen)
