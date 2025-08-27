250820-N-MK109-1059 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 20, 2025) Recruits earn their swim qualification at USS Indianapolis onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC). Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 13:53
|Photo ID:
|9285658
|VIRIN:
|250820-N-MK109-1059
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruits Earn Swim Qualification [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.