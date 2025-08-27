Recruits Earn Swim Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250820-N-MK109-1059 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 20, 2025) Recruits earn their swim qualification at USS Indianapolis onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC). Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen)