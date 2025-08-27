Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruits Earn Swim Qualification [Image 3 of 8]

    Recruits Earn Swim Qualification

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    250820-N-MK109-1044 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 20, 2025) Recruits earn their swim qualification at USS Indianapolis onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC). Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

    This work, Recruits Earn Swim Qualification [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

