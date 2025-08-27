Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan promotes vigilance with an active shooter drill in conjunction with the FBI [Image 6 of 8]

    Fort Buchanan promotes vigilance with an active shooter drill in conjunction with the FBI

    PUERTO RICO

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Army Reserve and National Guard personnel assigned to Fort Buchanan, Department of the Army police officers, firefighters, emergency personnel, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents conducted an active shooter drill, Aug. 28, at the Army's home in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

