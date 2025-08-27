Date Taken: 08.28.2025 Date Posted: 08.29.2025 11:56 Photo ID: 9285514 VIRIN: 250829-A-CC868-1003 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 1.65 MB Location: PR

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Buchanan promotes vigilance with an active shooter drill in conjunction with the FBI [Image 8 of 8], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.