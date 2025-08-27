Fort Buchanan promotes vigilance with an active shooter drill in conjunction with the FBI

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Army Reserve and National Guard personnel assigned to Fort Buchanan, Department of the...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Army Reserve and National Guard personnel assigned to Fort Buchanan, Department of the Army police officers, firefighters, emergency personnel, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents conducted an active shooter drill, Aug. 28, at the Army's home in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Army Reserve and National Guard personnel assigned to Fort Buchanan, Department of the Army police officers, firefighters, emergency personnel, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents conducted an active shooter drill, Aug. 28, at the Army's home in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.



"Unfortunately, active shooter attacks occur almost every week in the United States. Yesterday, there was an attack in Minneapolis. Puerto Rico and Fort Buchanan are not immune to a possible attack. That's why, on the island, we must change our mindset and start paying attention to our surroundings. If you see something strange, report it before it's too late," said Héctor Herrera, the installation's counterterrorism officer.



Claudia Dubravetz, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's San Juan office, participated in the drill, which included the FBI SWAT team.



"We must always be prepared. When talking about active shooters, many people say that this doesn't happen in Puerto Rico. But our message to the community is that we have a responsibility to prepare to prevent and respond to any situation," said Dubravetz.



Sergeant Anthony Nieves, counterterrorism noncommissioned officer at the Army Reserve 1st Mission Support Command, emphasized the importance of the exercise.



"Protecting our people is priority number one, so we must be fully trained to confront any threat, whatever it may be, effectively. That is our responsibility," Nieves said.



The drill was one of the many conducted in August, the Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Among the activities carried out by the military was the signing of a proclamation by the Fort Buchanan commander, highlighting the importance of remaining vigilant, a joint symposium with the FBI discussing and educating the community about how terrorists use drones to achieve their objectives, how to prevent active shooter events, and information on online extremist groups and cyberterrorism. Finally, Herrera and Dubravetz participated in a live joint television interview to raise awareness across the island.



To report suspicious activities, call the Military Police desk at (787) 707-3337 or submit a tip to Army CID Crime Tips at www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html or call 800-CALL-SPY.



Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty personnel from the Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Naval Force Reserve. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, at any time.