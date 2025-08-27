From Moody to Panama: U.S. Air Force Security Forces Train with Panamanian Partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and Panama National Police members pose for a group photo after combined training at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, 2025. The 822nd BDS is working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nations’ strategic security partnership. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Williams)