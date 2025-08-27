From Moody to Panama: U.S. Air Force Security Forces Train with Panamanian Partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Joshua Cramer, a security forces Airman assigned to the 822d Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, conducts training at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Williams)