U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Suren-Torres, a security forces Airman assigned to the 822d Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, conducts a training drill at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9285449
|VIRIN:
|250827-F-D0465-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x1034
|Size:
|211.66 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Moody to Panama: U.S. Air Force Security Forces Train with Panamanian Partners [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Moody to Panama: U.S. Air Force Security Forces Train with Panamanian Partners
No keywords found.