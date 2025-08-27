Behn Visits Watervliet Arsenal, highlights Army transformation, modernization

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Tank-automotive & Armaments Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, right, views the rifling pattern of a 155mm howitzer barrel through a borescope during her first visit to Watervliet Arsenal. Behn assumed command of TACOM on July 22, 2025.