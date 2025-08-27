Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behn Visits Watervliet Arsenal, highlights Army transformation, modernization [Image 1 of 2]

    Behn Visits Watervliet Arsenal, highlights Army transformation, modernization

    WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Tanya Bissaillon 

    Watervliet Arsenal

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive & Armaments Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, center right, walks the production floors at Watervliet Arsenal during her first visit to the cannon and mortar production facility. Behn assumed command of TACOM on July 22, 2025.

    AMC
    TACOM
    Watervliet Arsenal
    BG Beth A. Behn

