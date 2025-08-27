Behn Visits Watervliet Arsenal, highlights Army transformation, modernization

Watervliet Arsenal, NY – August 27, 2025 – Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn made her first visit as commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command on August 21, touring the arsenal’s manufacturing floors to see how the Army’s cannon and mortar factory is supporting Army readiness and modernization.



The visit marked Behn’s first stop on her tour of organic industrial base sites.



“I am happy to be here, Watervliet is the first Organic Industrial Base site I am visiting,” Behn said. “I deeply appreciate what you do and for how you were able to set this arsenal’s trajectory in a positive direction.”



Watervliet Arsenal is the Army’s premier manufacturer of cannon and mortar systems, a capability critical to maintaining U.S. land power. During her visit, Behn toured the facilities, observed advanced manufacturing processes and met with the workforce responsible for producing essential weapons.



She also reviewed recent modernization efforts, including a new horizontal heat-treat system that replaced an aging process with advanced computer-controlled features designed to improve capacity and quality.



Discussions during the visit focused on ongoing production programs, including artillery, cannon and mortar systems, as well as future initiatives aimed at expanding capacity and incorporating emerging technologies. Behn emphasized the importance of innovative thinking as the Army transforms and encouraged leaders to be bold and creative in finding ways for the arsenal to increase productivity.



The visit underscored TACOM’s role in ensuring the Army’s organic industrial base maintains a robust manufacturing capability for critical weapon systems. Arsenal leadership echoed its commitment to the TACOM mission.



Behn assumed command of TACOM on July 22, 2025. In addition to the command staff at TACOM’s Detroit Arsenal headquarters, she oversees activities at the Integrated Logistics Support Center, four depots, two arsenals, the Army’s ground equipment supply chain, and life cycle management and sustainment efforts supporting active-duty units worldwide.



Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers and mortar systems.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2025 Date Posted: 08.29.2025 Story ID: 546873 Location: WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, US