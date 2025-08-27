Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 25 STAFFEX [Image 4 of 4]

    Super Garuda Shield 25 STAFFEX

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Australian Army Maj. Jason Evers, left, a medical planner with Headquarters, 1st Australian Division, discuss concepts of medical support with Singapore Armed Forces Military Expert 5 (equivlent to U.S. military grade O-5) Jiva Anathan, a medical operations officer, assigned to Singapore Armed Forces Headquarters Army Services, during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 03:01
    Photo ID: 9284997
    VIRIN: 250827-Z-LU739-1258
    Resolution: 6060x4040
    Size: 15.78 MB
    Location: JAKARTA, ID
    This work, Super Garuda Shield 25 STAFFEX [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #STAFFEX
    #USINDOPACOM
    #FriendsPartnersAllies
    #SuperGarudaShield
    #PeaceThroughStrength
    #SuperGarudaShield25

