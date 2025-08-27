Super Garuda Shield 25 STAFFEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Australian Army Maj. Jason Evers, left, a medical planner with Headquarters, 1st Australian Division, discuss concepts of medical support with Singapore Armed Forces Military Expert 5 (equivlent to U.S. military grade O-5) Jiva Anathan, a medical operations officer, assigned to Singapore Armed Forces Headquarters Army Services, during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)