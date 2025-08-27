Joint and multilateral military personnel converse during a Joint Staff Exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)
This work, Super Garuda Shield 25 STAFFEX [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.