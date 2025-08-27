Super Garuda Shield 25 STAFFEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint and multilateral military personnel converse during a Joint Staff Exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)