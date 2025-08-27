Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Simulation Center Strengthens Alliance Readiness During Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 6 of 6]

    Pacific Air Simulation Center Strengthens Alliance Readiness During Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Josephine Pepin-Rust 

    Seventh Air Force

    A group of Republic of Korea air force members and U.S. Air Force Airmen discuss mission details of a simulated mission in the Pacific Air Simulation Center on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. Each operational cell in the PASC paired U.S. and ROK counterparts to keep communication, decision-making and planning synchronized throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josephine Pepin)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 01:35
    Photo ID: 9284932
    VIRIN: 250827-F-HK266-1007
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 727.02 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Simulation Center Strengthens Alliance Readiness During Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josephine Pepin-Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Simulation Center Strengthens Alliance Readiness During Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    alliances
    Ulchi Freedom Shield
    partnership
    UFS25

