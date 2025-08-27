Pacific Air Simulation Center Strengthens Alliance Readiness During Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of Republic of Korea air force members and U.S. Air Force Airmen discuss mission details of a simulated mission in the Pacific Air Simulation Center on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. Each operational cell in the PASC paired U.S. and ROK counterparts to keep communication, decision-making and planning synchronized throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josephine Pepin)