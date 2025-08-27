Pacific Air Simulation Center Strengthens Alliance Readiness During Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Photo By Senior Airman Josephine Pepin-Rust | A group of Republic of Korea air force members and U.S. Air Force Airmen discuss...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Josephine Pepin-Rust | A group of Republic of Korea air force members and U.S. Air Force Airmen discuss mission details of a simulated mission in the Pacific Air Simulation Center on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. Each operational cell in the PASC paired U.S. and ROK counterparts to keep communication, decision-making and planning synchronized throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josephine Pepin) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea - Republic of Korea and U.S. service members worked side by side at the Pacific Air Simulation Center during the Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 exercise, executing realistic combat simulations designed to strengthen interoperability and test the alliance’s ability to respond to modern threats.

UFS25, one of the largest annual combined defense exercises on the Korean Peninsula, brings together live, virtual and constructive training across all domains: air, land, sea, cyber and information. At the center of this effort is the PASC, which plays a critical role in replicating complex combat environments and enabling allied forces to rehearse real-world plans.

While it's typical to see missions captured in photos, videos and headlines, every operation begins with a chain of decisions. The PASC bridges the gap between high-level leadership at the air operations center and the warfighters on the ground by translating air tasking orders into executable missions. During joint exercises like UFS25, it trains behind-the-scenes leaders to plan, adapt and assess operations in real time, sharpening readiness and strengthening combined warfighting capabilities.

“The Pacific Air Simulation Center has just one of many simulations operating simultaneously that are linked in time and space,” said retired Lt. Gen. Andrew Croft, Combined Forces Command senior air controller. “You see Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, the ROK military, and even United Nations Command forces all working together across the peninsula. It’s a massive effort and it produces realistic outcomes based on the decisions participants make.”

As one of the three largest simulation centers in the Air Force, personnel from across 40 functional areas supported the PASC during the exercise, delivering around-the-clock simulated data and operational inputs.

Each cell paired U.S. and ROK counterparts to keep communication, decision-making and planning synchronized throughout the exercise. Reflecting its unique role in the theater, the center focused on integrating airpower by simulating operations with ROK air force assets, U.S. Air Force aircraft, Navy and Marine aviation, and joint capabilities, all working together to create a combined air picture.

“This exercise may be a simulation, but it is rooted in reality, real numbers, real forces, and real plans,” Croft added. “The lessons gained here go into real documentation and become lessons learned for future operations.”

Partnership extended beyond the technical side of the exercise. Service members conducted every meeting and briefing in both English and Hangul, reinforcing the importance of clear communication at all levels.

“From the top leadership to the operators on the floor, you’ll always see a U.S. and ROK counterpart working together,” said Croft. “That’s where trust is built.”

For Lt. Col. Kim Hyungjun, the ROKAF chief of war simulation, the exercise underscored the growth of Korea’s own capabilities.

“Our role in the simulation is to support every section of the fight,” Kim said. “This cooperation shows the alliance is prepared to operate as one force.”

Conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty on Oct. 1, 1953, UFS25 is one of many routine exercises over the decades that underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the alliance. Croft also highlighted how the US-ROK partnership is the glue that can bring other alliances in for exercises, encouraging even greater stability in the region.

With a solid history, there is also room for continued growth. Hyungjun’s first Ulchi Freedom exercise was in 2006, and he has since been able to see how much the exercise has grown. Hyungjun has seen many technological advances as the simulation platform seamlessly incorporates so many moving parts across each country’s systems.



“Exercises like UFS25 remind us that readiness is never a solo effort,” said Hyungjun. “Every level, strategic to tactical, relies on harmonized cooperation between partners. When we train together across all domains, we build more than plans; we build trust. That trust is what carries over into real-world operations, where timing, coordination, and shared understanding can make all the difference.”