2nd Marine Aircraft Wing change of command ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), render a salute during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Maj. Gen. William H. Swan to Maj. Gen. Ryan S. Rideout. 2nd MAW generates, deploys and sustains expeditionary, combat-ready aviation forces for II Marine Expeditionary Force, the Marine Corps and the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)