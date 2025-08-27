U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), render a salute during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Maj. Gen. William H. Swan to Maj. Gen. Ryan S. Rideout. 2nd MAW generates, deploys and sustains expeditionary, combat-ready aviation forces for II Marine Expeditionary Force, the Marine Corps and the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 22:20
|Photo ID:
|9284759
|VIRIN:
|250827-M-YH653-1055
|Resolution:
|7359x4908
|Size:
|12.9 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing change of command ceremony 2025, by Sgt Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS